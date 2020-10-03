Poco is about to launch its new smartphone Poco C3 in India next week. This phone will be launched on October 6 at 12 noon. Poco C3’s microsite e-commerce platform has gone live on Flipkart. The company has updated this microsite. After this update, it has been confirmed that the Poco C3 smartphone will come with a 13-megapixel triple rear camera setup.The company has also released a teaser of this upcoming phone. It has been said that the square camera module has been given in the left side on the pack panel of the phone. It has a triple rear camera setup with LED flash. Apart from the primary camera, it also has a macro lens and a depth sensor.

More details can come before launch

Poko’s branding is given below the camera module. However, it remains to be seen whether this badging will continue in the final product. Texture finish has been used at the bottom of the phone. It is believed that before October 6, the company will be connected to this phone and will share the details.

Price can be Rs 9,999

The recently revealed Poco C3 was revealed in the retail package that this phone will come with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. The MRP of the phone on the package was Rs 10,999. It is expected that the selling price of this phone can be Rs 9,999. Some reports have claimed that it will be a rebadged version of Redmi 9C launched a few months ago.

Special features of Redmi 9C

The Redmi 9C has a Helio G35 chipset with a 6.53-inch IPS LCD panel and a 5000mAh battery. For photography, this phone has a 2-megapixel depth with a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. This phone equipped with rear fingerprint sensor has a 5 megapixel front camera for selfie.

See full specifications