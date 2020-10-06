Poco’s new smartphone Poco C3 is going to be launched today. The Poco C3 with 4 GB RAM and three rear cameras is also being said to be a rebranded version of Redmi 9C. The launch event of the phone will start at 12 noon. This phone can be purchased from Flipkart. According to the teaser, this phone has a 5000mAh battery with an HD + resolution display.The launch event can be seen live on the company’s official YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts, along with the Loco Gaming streaming app. If you wish, you can also watch the launch event live by clicking on the link given here.

Price may be around 11 thousand rupees

According to a recent leak, the variant of 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage of this phone can be priced at Rs 10,990. At the same time, the price of Redmi 9C (2GB + 32GB) launched in Malaysia was around Rs 7,500. In such a situation, if Poco C3 is really a rebranded version of Redmi 9C, then its features and specifications can be found in it.

These features can come with specifications Poco C3

If the Poco C3 launches as a rebranded version of the Redmi 9C, a 6.53-inch HD + LCD panel with 720×1600 pixel resolution can be given. The phone can be equipped with MediaTek Helio G35 processor. The company can also provide rear fingerprint sensor in this phone with micro SD card support up to 512 GB.

At the same time, according to the teaser, this phone has a HD + display with a waterdrop-style notch. It is being told that this phone will come with 4 GB RAM. It has a triple rear camera setup for photography. It has a 13-megapixel primary lens. Talking about the rest of the lens, it may have a depth and a macro lens. The Flipkart teaser page also states that the phone will come with a 5000mAh battery.

Like the Redmi 9C, it can also get 10 W of fast charging. For connectivity, it can get 3.5mm headphone jack in addition to 4G LTE, WiFi, Micro USB port.

