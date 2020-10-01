China’s sub-brand Poco of smartphone maker company Xiaomi is going to bring new smartphone Poco C3 in India. The phone will be launched on October 6 at 12 noon. The company revealed this on its Twitter account. However, no specifications of the phone were mentioned in the tweet. It is believed that this will be a rebranded version of the Redmi 9C smartphone launched in the Malaysian market. A dedicated page of this phone is also live on Flipkart.In India, this phone will be sold through online shopping website Flipkart. The price of the phone has not been officially revealed. However, according to a report, the price of 4GB + 64GB variant of the phone can be Rs 10,990.

What can be the specifications

As we have already said that the Poco X3 smartphone will be the form of Redmi 9C. The Redmi 9C smartphone has a 6.53-inch LCD display, which has a resolution of HD + (720×1600 pixels). The phone has up to 4 GB of RAM and MediaTek Helio G35 processor. The storage of the phone can be increased to 512 GB via microSD card. To power the Redmi 9C, a 5,000mAh battery is available, which supports 10W fast charging.

For photography, there is a triple rear camera setup in it. It has a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. A 5-megapixel front camera has been provided for selfie and video calling. For connectivity, the phone has 3.5mm audio jack, 4G LTE, WiFi and micro USB port.

