The publisher Natsume Atari and the developers of I HAVE PROJECT they announced that Pocky & Rocky Reshrined it will also come up pcvia the platform Steamthe next February 24th.

Pocky & Rocky Reshrined was first launched on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch last year, in April in Japan and in June in the rest of the world.

Source: Natsume Atari Street Gematsu