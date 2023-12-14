In a somewhat surprising move, the publisher In in decided to bring on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One his catalog of Japanese gamessome of which are already available at this time and others on the way, including new chapters, remakes and reworkings of classic titles.
These are the games announced at the moment, but it seems they are destined to be followed by other titles arriving in the next period:
They are games perhaps little known to the mass public, but particularly appreciated by those who have now gained some experience in the videogame field and probably know the originals.
A dose of classic Japan
Among these we remember, in particular, Pocky & Rocky Reshrined which is a modern reworking of the old Pocky & Rocky, a particular action game originally released in the early 90s on Super Nintendo.
Like the original, this too presents itself as an action game with shooter-style elements, characterized by a top view and a rather particular concept, starring a young priestess in ceremonial clothes and a tanuki, who find themselves fighting hordes of otherworldly creatures deriving directly from Japanese folklore.
IREM Collection offers a collection of old classics of the company such as Image Fight, Image Fight 2 and Clockwork Aquarius represents a truly peculiar case: after 30 years of complicated development, the game has in fact found its definitive form. It is a 2D action platformer from the author of Wonder Boy, which takes up his classic style.
Finally, Cotton is a historic series of 2D scrolling shooters featuring anime-style fighters, deriving directly from the 80s and 90s tradition.
