Congressman Carlos Jordy (PSL-RJ) launched an online kit to raise money to free Congressman Daniel Silveira (PSL-SP), arrested on Thursday (24) for violations of the electronic ankle bracelet. Until this Friday morning (25), donations already totaled more than R$59,879.63 and had 1,080 supporters.

In the description of the collection, it is written that, on February 16, the day Silveira was arrested after airing a video in which he defended anti-democratic measures, “one of the most serious acts of attack on democracy in Brazilian history took place”. The crime committed by Silveira, according to the publication, was a “crime of opinion”. “Your freedom and that of your family depend on Daniel’s freedom,” states the description.

The online kitty aims to reach R$100 thousand. The amount corresponds to the bail determined by the Minister of the Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes in the face of non-compliance with the use of the electronic ankle bracelet by the deputy. According to Moraes’ decision, in order not to be arrested again, the deputy, who was serving house arrest, should pay this bail. As the congressman did not pay, he had a new arrest order issued yesterday.

In the statement sent to the Court, lawyers claim that the deputy was unable to gather the amount equivalent to five months’ salary within the 48 hours determined by the minister. Na manhã desta sexta, o deputado federal Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP) compartilhou a arrecadação online em seu perfil no Twitter.

See too

+ Ana Maria Braga’s marriage comes to an end after her husband mistreats employees, says columnist

+ Learn about the effectiveness of each vaccine against Covid-19

+ See photos of Karoline Lima, Neymar’s new affair

+ Lázaro Barbosa manages to flee the police again after shooting

+ Gracyanne Barbosa dance pole dance with new look

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ After suing daughter-in-law, Medina’s mother accuses her of having destroyed her house; see pictures

+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Easy-to-make chocolate fondue with fruit

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach