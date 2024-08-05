The reason is that Pocket Pair, despite the stratospheric success of Palworld, remains a studio with a size and structure that cannot support the development of a project of enormous dimensions. Added to all this is the current market situation, where being able to Making a successful AAA game is difficult and the economic risks are high.

In a recent interview, Takuro Mizobe, the CEO of Pocket Pair, said that the studio could very well make a game that goes beyond the ambitions of triple A and with a pharaonic budget the whole thanks to the tens of millions of copies sold by Palworld . However, the studio currently prefers to focus on smaller projects both in terms of scale and costs.

Words from Palworld CEO

As Mizobe explained, in the past Pocket Pair made its next project using the proceeds from the previous released title. For example, Palworld was created thanks to the proceeds from Craftopia, which in turn benefited from the proceeds from Overdungeon. Following this modus operandi, logically the next game could boast a budget of $70 million or morebut the studio prefers to focus on smaller projects both .

Some adorable Pals from Palword

“Looking at the global trend of AAA games, it has become difficult to develop a game with a large team and make sure it becomes a success,” Mizobe explained in an interview with Game*Spark, adding that thanks to new game engines and the current state of the industry, developers can create “great games that can be globally successful” without being large-scale projects. Palworld confirms this.

“Even though we don’t talk about it publicly, Palworld’s sales are in the tens of billions of yen (about $70 million). If we were to develop our next game based on these revenues, as we have done in the past, not only the scale would go beyond AAAbut we wouldn’t be able to keep up in terms of the maturity of our organization, or rather, we are not structured for such a thing at all,” Mizobe added.

“Also, if you ask me if there’s a game I’d want to make with a budget that huge, there isn’t. I want to pursue interesting ideas like indie games do.“.

Most recently, the CEO of Pocket Pair explained that the tendency of users to always play the same games is detrimental to the industry.