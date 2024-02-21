Among the protagonists of the Nintendo Direct dedicated to third parties there was also space for an announcement by Game Freak. No, we're not talking about a new Pokémon. However, the Japanese studio has once again given itself to horse racing with the porting for Nintendo Switch Of Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On!which already is available now in the eShopalong with a free demo

Originally released for Apple Arcade in January 2023, Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On! Mix is ​​a bizarre one mixed between a solitaire game and a horse racing simulation which exudes Japanese style from every pore.

The game puts us in the shoes of a young jockey eager to establish himself in the horse racing scene, who finds himself racing while also using his skill with cards. By winning races you will be able to add other horses to your stable and gradually participate in increasingly difficult competitions.

Compared to the original for iOS, the new version for Nintendo Switch includes new rules that make the action even more strategic, convenient controls based on Joy-Con controllers and race segments recreated in 3D

If you want to know more, we refer you to our review of Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On! for Apple Arcade.