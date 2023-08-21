Pocho Prieto, leader of the mythical Peruvian group Río, suffered a serious accident during the presentation he was making for a well-known commercial brand of supplies. The interpreter was singing one of his songs when an element collapsed and fell on the head. Immediately, he had to stop his show and withdrew from the stage to be attended. Meanwhile, the assistants ran to solve the problem and put everything in its place.

The event was recorded in the live broadcast of Vega’s fanpage. Some, who watched the live, were surprised by the scene. However, and as could be seen, the incident did not become major and the artist continued his show after a few minutes on pause.

