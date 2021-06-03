Pocho Prieto has just released his first solo album, Time Traveler, in which his first single is “We will fly”, a song that revolves around the problem of environmental pollution. With this new project, the vocalist of the group Río intends to send us a message about what we are doing and what we can do to rescue the only planet we have as our home, Earth.

The interpreter of great classics such as “The university (Crazy thing)” or “The worst of all” spoke with La República and spoke about this issue that puts humanity at risk every day. In addition, he provided details on how his new album was made and called on the Government to improve the quality of the work of music artists.

You have just released your latest solo album, “Time Traveler”, with it you intend to show that we all seek, in some way, to be immortal?

The idea of ​​becoming immortal is something that comes from the beginning of the human being, we always want to be, in a certain way, remembered. The idea of ​​Time Traveler was born with respect to a song that I had, which was called “Time Traveler” and that narrated a little that musicians because of our work we get far away from the family and many times we lose the opportunity to have a very good relationship with the children because our presence in the house is imitated … The sacrifice that sometimes has to be made for a show of an hour and a half or perhaps less requires a previous work of days or weeks and that makes the musician think ‘What will happen when you are no longer alive and can no longer do this job? Are they going to forget about me? ‘

You have completed this album during the pandemic. How did the idea of ​​doing it come about and how did you experience the process?

I had certain songs that I couldn’t record with Rio due to space limitations, I felt the need not to be forgotten, not to be stored on a computer or in a drawer, so I wanted to record them on a well-made phonogram and obviously in a audiovisual and for this I had the honor and privilege of being able to contact Saúl and Manuel Cornejo, two great musicians of We All Together … I wanted to record the songs simply so that they would remain, but when I saw that they were so beautiful and that they sounded so Well, I said ‘This is worth showing’, without any pretense of (being) a soloist or (achieving) success, simply to have good music, well recorded, well played and with a good message.

Tell us about the simple “We will fly”, is it an invitation to reflect or a call for attention to humanity for everything that is happening on the planet?

It is simply a testimony of what I think is going to happen … We are self-destructing, that’s why the song says “We will fly” because at some point we are going to have to leave … (With the song) I wanted to say ‘Hey, look , at some point we are going to have to leave this planet because we do not enter ‘, it is like an apartment, if it is for three people, they will not be able to sleep a hundred there, it is impossible, some will have to leave the apartment to find another , that is what will happen in the world, unless a misfortune occurs, which nobody wants … We all have the great opportunity to say something good so that the world is saved, some from home, others from a newspaper , others from a book, others from a painting, others from a song or from a television program.

On the other hand, how have you lived this last year during the pandemic?

It has been a very strong blow, especially for the musicians because from the first day they cut our work … now performing arts are allowed to a certain capacity and in fact last week we have already done an essential show with all the regulations of law biosafety protocols, we are beginning to work under that principle; However, the artists do not work alone, the artist comes with a very great team of people, not only the production people but the people from the sound technical staff, the lights, the sound equipment, the screens, the security equipment, etc … All that machinery that moves with live shows has been stopped, so many people who work with artists are also out of work.

Finally, what would you ask the next government so that musicians can get ahead in these times of crisis?

The government that comes has to inform (the provisions and protocols related to the face-to-face shows) to the municipalities, the serenazgos and the Police … these norms have to be well communicated and explained so that the Police or the serenazgo do not fall abruptly to close a place, an activity and to stop people when they are doing something totally legal. A second basic point, very important for musicians, is that once and for all, the right that artists have in the digital field be recognized, that is why I ask the next Congress to put the batteries and modify the artist’s law, the legislative decree 822 to recognize that artists have a remunerative right in the digital field.

