Ezequiel 'Pocho' Lavezzi, 38-year-old former Argentine soccer player, was admitted in the last few hours to the Sanatorium Cantegril de Maldonado, Punta del Este (Uruguay) and is undergoing medical tests for a shoulder blade fracture, he reported FM People and confirmed The country with sources from the Maldonado Headquarters.

It may be of interest to you: Colombia, disrespected in the Libertadores and Sudamericana cups (opinion)

The 38-year-old former player wore the Estudiantes, San Lorenzo, Napoli, PSG and Hebei Fortune. In addition, he was part of the Argentina national team squad during the 2014 Brazil World. Since his retirement, he usually rests on the coasts of the Uruguayan city.

Ezequiel Lavezzi, Argentine player.

What happened to Pocho Lavezzi in Punta del Este?

The circumstances that led to this incident are unknown at this time. The Police attended around 5 in the morning Jose Ignacio, where medical emergency support was requested. There they found that Lavezzi was there, injured, in the middle of a party.

Also: Millonarios unlocked the arrival of a new reinforcement for 2024

El Pocho entered the Cantegril Sanatorium accompanied by his partner. The former Argentine athlete is stable.

Ezequiel Lavezzi and his wife Yanina Screpante. Photo: Eitan Abramovich / AFP

The Police are currently working to clarify the facts and understand how the former soccer player suffered that fracture. At the moment there is no complaint in this regard.

Read here: The ridiculous offer that Barcelona made to Liverpool for Luis Díaz

According to several Uruguayan media, after his retirement the former Argentine soccer player usually rests in Punta del Este, where the events occurred.

SPORTS

With information from El País de Uruguay (GDA).

More news in EL TIEMPO