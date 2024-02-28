Jaime Lozano presented a list of 60 players eligible for the Nations League in March. From said final list, the Mexican coach must choose 23 finals and as we have informed you in 90min, the intention of the coach of the Mexican National Team is to maintain its primary basis of work, that is, calling on the usual players, perhaps with a couple of surprises included, leaving aside several options that may have earned an opportunity, one of them Víctor Guzmán.
More news about the Mexico team
Gibrán Araige advances TUDN that the captain of Chivas and today the top scorer in Liga MX does not have the slightest option of making the 'jimmy' cut. Guzmán's great performance so far in 2024 does not qualify him to be considered among the 23 best Mexicans today, thus, his name was on the pre-list due to the need to complete a first call of 60 men, in the which would be very strange and questionable if the player with the most goals in the country to date were not there.
For months it has been rumored that the 'pocho' is banned from El Tri due to his off-field controversies, an alleged case of doping that was never 100% clarified, as well as problems with coaches such as Almada and Paunovic. Regardless of whether these pair of assumptions are real or not, the reality is that if Guzmán is left out of the final list that will be presented on March 11, it will be a fact that for no reason will be considered by Lozano during his administration.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#39Pocho39 #Guzmán #pass #Jaime #Lozano39s #final #cut #play #Nations #League
Leave a Reply