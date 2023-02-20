Club Deportivo Guadalajara is going through its best moment in recent years, since under the orders of Veljko Paunovic They have only suffered one defeat in eight games and are among the best eight in the standings.
In this way, the captain of the Sacred Flock Victor ‘Pocho’ Guzmanrevealed what are the factors that are turning the team into a title contender.
In a complicated match, the rojiblanco team fought and was able to get Ciudad Universitaria’s three points away from Club Universidad Nacional after winning 1-2, reaching 15 points, three more than its closest rival, Toluca, which has 12 points. .
At the end of the game, in a brief chat with TUDNhe ‘Pocho’ Guzman He declared what the match against the university students was.
“We knew what we were coming to, we knew that this was how the game was going to be presented. Chivas always plays extra, with more desire, with more courage, but the team is facing this with personality, courage and pride in wearing this shirt Everyone breaks the weapon and this is the fruit of the work “”
– Victor Guzman.
Victor Guzman He has become the leader of the Guadalajara, since he has directly collaborated with four goals and two assists in the seven games he has played with the team this tournament.
Once the double day of the Liga MX is over, Guadalajara will have a full week of work to get ready to visit ‘El Volcán’ of the Tigres UANL, a match that will take place next Saturday, February 25 at 7:00 p.m.: 05 hours, Central Mexico time.
