The president of IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics), Márcio Pochmann, argued that the institute should become a general coordinator of the country’s official data. In a public hearing at Financial Oversight and Control Committee of the Chamber last Tuesday (9.Jul.2024), he said that this change depends on a law, but also on a budgetary strengthening of the body.

Pochmann recalled that the IBGE already responded directly to the President of the Republic, but it lost space and resources after the military dictatorship, which caused other ministries to create their own databases, such as Serpro, Dataprev, Inep It is Datasus. He said that, even without the necessary means, the agency has made efforts to integrate education, health and social security data.

According to the president of IBGE, coordinating data is a matter of national sovereignty. “It is almost a census that is carried out every day regarding the decisions we make about the places we go, the apps we use, music, entertainment, messages, payments, in short, a mass of personal information that is stored and serves as a business model for companies that are not Brazilian, do not generate employment in Brazil, do not share technology, do not pay taxes”he declared.

For the deputy Jorge Solla (PT-BA), having regular and reliable research information is important to control misinformation and fake news. “Someone claims and wants to make people believe that today we have uncontrolled inflation in the country, and the investigation that the IBGE is doing is contrary to this thesis. Information, in times of fake news, where the most important thing for this strategy are the versions and not the facts, becomes an enemy of this strategy”he said.

The director of ASSIBGE (National Union of Workers in Federal Public Foundations of Geography and Statistics), Cleiton Batista, said that 60% of the institute’s workers are temporary employees for ongoing research, such as Pnad (National Household Sample Survey), unlike the situation of temporary workers in the survey Demographic Census. According to him, these people earn little more than the minimum wage, and turnover is high.

Márcio Pochmann stated that, in the coming years, the IBGE needs to handle 17 household budget surveys and the 2026 agricultural census, the year in which it will complete 90 years. In 2024 alone, there will be more than 300 surveys, ranging from sea temperature to inflation rates.

Household budget surveys are necessary, according to him, to update data on household consumption and information on the number of working hours, home officecare for third parties and movement in traffic, which will guide public policies.

Researcher Mercedes Bustamante, representative of SBPC (Brazilian Society for the Advancement of Science) stated at the hearing that statistics are also important for foreign investment decisions, as they provide data that allow comparison between countries.

With information from Chamber Agency.

