Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 16/11/2023 – 19:51

The president of the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), Marcio Pochmann, defended this Thursday, 16th, the need to review the work model at the institute so that it allows an even greater delivery to society, especially to the less favored sections of society. population.

“I was informed that, practically every two days, IBGE makes its work and different research public, which is a demonstration of our ability to inform society, to build support for public policies. But we will go further. And this further progress also means discussing our work regime. We came from a period before the pandemic when it was in-person work. And today we are in different modalities in the Brazilian states, hybrid presence, remote presence, physical in-person presence. We need to discuss the light of the work plan. This was all done in a democratic way”, defended Pochmann in a speech, during the event “1st Encontro Diálogos IBGE 90 Anos”, in Parada de Lucas, in the north zone of Rio de Janeiro.

Pochmann mentioned that the IBGE is financed with public resources, through an “extremely unfair” tax regime, and is therefore mainly financed by lower-income workers.

“Our salaries, which allow us to have a better life than many Brazilians, are largely the responsibility of the impoverished masses of Brazil. And this is the commitment that we can increasingly improve our information, allowing it to reach João, Maria, because they are the main actors who also allow IBGE to function and be financed”, he explained.

The statements were made by Pochmann on the first day of the event – ​​closed to the press, but broadcast virtually – which will define 12 guidelines for IBGE’s actions over the next three years, until its 90th anniversary, in 2026, the last year of President Luiz’s current term. Inácio Lula da Silva.

The conference also extends to this Friday, the 17th, with the expectation of bringing together more than 400 people, including active employees, retirees, trade unionists and IBGE collaborators, as well as authorities and international diplomatic representations, informed the institute.

“Doing it alone is easier and faster. Doing it with everyone, with many, is more difficult, however, it is more perennial, it is more permanent, and it leads us to make our dreams come true”, said Pochmann. “As of next week, institutional dialogues will begin that will be discussed in each of the directorates”, revealed the president of IBGE.

IBGE informed that Pochmann will send, at the end of the activities, a document with the 12 guidelines obtained at the event to the President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the Minister of Planning and Budget, Simone Tebet, and the other authorities present at the ceremony Final.