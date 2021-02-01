Beyond the growing pressure due to the upcoming duel against Barcelona for the knockout stages of the Champions League, Mauricio Pochettino did not lose his joy and took the spout made by Ángel Di María with humor, although he warned: “Next time I kill him”.

“It is the risk of playing with them. These boys have an incredible quality and I am 48 years old: sometimes the legs do not move as you think,” added with laughter the Argentine coach who fell to the floor after the play of Fideo.

In turn, in an interview with RMC radio, Mauricio referred to the duel he will have against Barcelona for the Champions League: PSG will always be favorites. Barcelona is one of the greats in the world, like Paris, but we have to believe that we can beat a team like Barcelona. I am more than convinced that we have the talent and the ability, we have to arrive in good shape. “

His past at Espanyol, a classic in the city with Barcelona, ​​makes the match a special match for Poch. Even when looking for a replacement after the departure of Ernesto Valverde from the technical direction of Blaugrana, the former defender of the Argentine team made it clear that due to his past there was no possibility of representing the Catalan team. “I have a lot of affection for Espanyol, I spent 12 years playing and five as a coach. In Europe it has been the club where I have spent the most time. The great rivalry that exists would make it impossible for me to work for Barcelona. There have been many rumors. For me It would be impossible. My name, my face, is linked to Espanyol, “explained Pochettino.

The strategist suffered his first defeat with PSG as in his last game he lost 3-2 on his visit to Lorient and placed third in Ligue 1, behind Lyon and the leader Lille, Marcelo Bielsa’s former team.

But the momentous meeting will be on January 16 when he faces his commitment for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League against Barcelona at Camp Nou. The return will be on 10/3 at the Parc des Princes.