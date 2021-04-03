Lille, with a goal from Canadian Jonathan David, beat Paris Saint Germain in the Parc des Princes, who lost the leadership of France’s Ligue 1, now in the hands of their rival.

The duel reflected an impotent and resourceless champion as shown by the expulsion of Neymar, in the last minute, for pushing an opponent when he already had a yellow card.

The relevance of the clash that brought together the top two finishers, matched by 63 points before the start, prevented Argentine technical director Mauricio Pochettino from booking any of his main players for the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals against Bayern Munich.

Neymar was annoying the whole game. Photo: AFP

He went out with all the PSG. With Neymar starting for the first time after his injury, Kylian Mbappe and Argentine Ángel Di María. Also the Italian Moise Kean. Italian Marco Verratti, with coronavirus, was low.

Paris Saint Germain, who suffered their third loss in a row at home, ended up unhinged and without resources against an opponent who knew how to play their tricks and handle the match especially with the score in favor.

It was at twenty minutes when Christophe Galtier’s team took the lead. David received a ball from Nanitamo Ikoné and shot. His shot was deflected by the Brazilian Marquinhos and surpassed the Costa Rican Keylor Navas.

Pochettino put the best he had at hand and it didn’t reach him. Photo: AFP

Paris Saint Germain squeezed that he was unable to score. After the break his pressure dropped and Lille were more comfortable.

At the time of the game Pochettino established a triple change. Julian Draxler, Colin Dagba and Mitchel Bakker took to the pitch and Moise Kean, Thilo Kehrer and Abdou Diallo retired. Then Rafinha took Idrissa Gueye’s place.

He was able to sentence Lille in the absence of a quarter of an hour in a counterattack that ended with a pass from the American Timothy Weah to the Turkish Burak Yilmaz who shot and saved Navas.

Then Neymar and Portuguese Tiago Djalo were expelled in the image that represented the frustration of Paris Saint Germain, which was left without the leadership of Ligue 1.

Source: AFP