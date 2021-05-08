Mauricio Pochettino spoke to the media just over 24 hours before facing another final in the fight for the Ligue 1 title. After the victory of Lille, the Parisian team has no margin for error and tomorrow they will have to win to stay alive in the ointment for winning the title. At a press conference, the Argentine coach assured that Neymar’s renewal shows PSG’s ambition in the short term. “The disappointment that he is not in the final is very great, but it has already passed by the time we lost. We have great players and champions who know they have to prepare for the next game. The group knows that we are facing three very important games, We do not depend on us, but we do depend on us to win all three games and put pressure on Lille, “Pochettino stressed when asked about PSG’s mood after the elimination against Manchester City.

Neymar’s renewal: “The entire PSG family is happy for the renewal of a player like Ney. The challenge of the collective is to behave as a team and put the best individual talents at the service of the team. That is the great challenge for the future. It is always easier build with great players like Neymar and his commitment to be here for many more years. “

The renewal of Mbappé regarding Neymar’s decision: “Regarding him and Neymar, Ney shows the ambition of the club in that sense. Neymar’s renewal speaks very clearly of the club’s ambitions, not only today, but also for the future in the short and medium term. It is important for that everyone understands that this club works with the ambition of the future to win, beyond being in a difficult period for us “.

Title: “The victory of Lille puts us under pressure. They depend on themselves, if they win they will be champions. We have to win all three games and expect a setback from them. Any mistake by both teams means the loss of the championship. The fundamental thing is win tomorrow in Rennes to continue in the fight for the title “.

The referee’s insults to Verratti: “Any element that helps to simplify things and improve the game are always welcome, such as VAR. The form is the use that we give to that technology, which does not affect and, under the circumstances, in the heat of battle Sometimes it is difficult to control a word. It happens in the players and also in the referees and sometimes you have to have more understanding in all the parts “.

The mood after the City thing: “The players are normal. It is a huge disappointment. Later, collectively, the team is fine, because in football this does not stop and you have to be prepared to compete tomorrow. The only problem is to be better than our rival and make a good game. But, on a psychological or mental level, knowing that the Champions League was important, he is overcome “.