The future of Lionel Messi will be lived day by day until June 30, when his contract with Barcelona ends. But in Paris Saint Germain the media pressure grows and the questions related to Rosario are repeated at each press conference. In the last hours, two of the Argentines on the squad referred to their compatriot: Mauricio Pochettino and Ángel Di María.

The coach, who took over from the German Thomas Tuchel in January, was cautious in an interview with the Spanish newspaper As. “In the end we will see what happens. My responsibility is to have respect for the players who play in other teams and maintain that distance. In football not everything goes, but all clubs work to get the best footballers to be closer to victory, “he began.

However, she could not help but show her desire to have Leo: “It is impossible to say no … Sometimes words are unnecessary. With the question you ask me, everything is understood. What coach in the world would not want to have a player of the caliber of which you are telling me? I totally understand the question, but it is looking for a controversy. It is a dangerous question if a word of mine is taken out of context … Pochettino will come disrespectfully, Pochettino talks about this, Pochettino talks about the other “.

The interview, As emphasizes, took three months to complete because Pochettino did not have a job and did not want the media to believe that he could be offering himself. “It was important how the club approached me. Besides, I already had a past here as a footballer. All the conditions were met to say yes. For us it is a tremendous joy to be in one of the best clubs in the world,” he explained about his landing in France.

“There are no networks here. Here you have to win and you have to win the European Cup. If it is not possible in four months, do it in 10. This type of project requires you to win as the main objective, but you can also create strategies for a solid project that gives the club a structure. It is not incompatible to win and create a solid structure. It’s about winning titles and playing football well, “he said.

Referring to Messi again, Pochettino said: “I respect and admire him so much that I prefer never to say anything, or refer to him. It is the best tribute you can do to someone. We share the two of us who have worn the Newell’s shirt and that is something very big. That bond unites us. That he is one of the best players of all time I am not going to discover and when we meet we will fight for our interests. “

Asked about how he would have done to stop him in his time as a player, the DT was authentic: “The only thing I could do is to give him some kick if I could catch him, as I will have done with some. But it would have been difficult for me to stop it. It is so fast and intuitive that it both eliminates opponents and dodges kicks. Puyol said that even in training it was impossible to get the ball out of him, impossible to stop it. It has a capacity for unbalance, which allows it to be unique. “