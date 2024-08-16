New York (AFP)

Argentine coach Mauricio Pochettino has agreed to coach the US national football team, according to several local media outlets.

The Athletic and ESPN quoted unnamed sources as saying that Pochettino, who left Chelsea, will replace Gregg Berhalter.

Pochettino, 52, arrives two years before the United States hosts the 2026 World Cup, along with its neighbors Mexico and Canada.

Pochettino previously coached English clubs Southampton and Tottenham, as well as French club Paris Saint-Germain.

Reports said the deal was reached after several talks with US Soccer coach Matt Crocker, and that no contract was signed before getting the green light from the US Soccer Board.

ESPN reported that the Argentine coach cannot sign a contract with the US Soccer Federation until his financial situation with Chelsea is resolved, but it indicated that Pochettino is expected to take over the US national team in time for a friendly match against Canada on September 7 in Kansas City, according to the American network.