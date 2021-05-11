The arrival of Sergio Ramos to PSG has gone from being a dream to a reality in just days. The Real Madrid center-back responded on Saturday to Neymar on Instagram in the publication announcing his renewal and today, at a press conference, Mauricio Pochettino has left open the possibility that the captain of the Whites will return to Paris next season.

“Sergio Ramos to PSG? I’m not going to answer because anything could be misinterpreted… Sergio is currently a Real Madrid player. But what I can tell you is that, like every team, we all want to improve some positions “, Pochettino stressed when asked about the possibility of Ramos ending up at PSG.

Analysis of Sergio Ramos by Besoccer

On the renewal of Mbappé, He added: “Kylian is one of the best players on the team. The club has Mbappé and I count on him. We hope to keep you for many years. “. PSG’s priority in the coming weeks is to try to close the forward’s contract extension and then reinforce the team with several additions, including Ramos and Messi.