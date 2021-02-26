PSG faces a cheating match in Dijon tomorrow. The Parisian team travels to Burgundy to play against the bottom of Ligue 1, but does so with many injuries and with doubts after the defeat against Monaco last Sunday. Verratti, Icardi, Neymar, Di María or Bernat will not be due to injury and in the press conference prior to the match, Pochettino spoke of equality in Ligue 1 and Neymar’s recovery.

“We will try to win this league, it is our goal. We are going to try to win more games than our opponents to try to finish first at the end of the season, “said the Argentine coach.or when asked about the equality of Ligue 1, in which PSG is third behind Lyon and Lille.

Regarding the possibility of giving minutes to young people, He added: “In Tottenham and Southampton we believed that young people transmit the identity of the clubs. It is the feeling of keeping that sense of belonging to a club and that culture. At this time, due to Covid, the U19 championships have been suspended and It makes the possibility of working with young people very difficult. In the future we will try to do that, of course. “

About Neymar: “He is following the protocols that have been established. Today he has been in the field running and doing physical exercises. I have seen him happy and in a good mood. Everything is under control regarding the timing that has been raised.”

The loss of Verratti and the problems to create chances: “We did not have the freshness against Monaco as against Barcelona. There are alternatives tomorrow, even though we do not have Paredes and Verratti. They will try to do it tomorrow in the best possible way.”