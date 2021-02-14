Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Argentine, Mauricio Pochettino, coach of Paris Saint-Germain, said that his team is in “full gear”, to face Barcelona at home at the “Camp Nou”, next Tuesday, in the first leg of the 16th round of the Champions League.

Pochettino added, in statements quoted by L’Equipe newspaper, excerpts from them: What concerns me now is to heal the players, physically and mentally, after the great effort they made in the Nice match in the “25th round” of the French League. As for the tactical and strategic level, we will not be able to do much on the ground. The playing field, because time is tight, and for this I rely on video to memorize the players for their roles, in light of the different scenarios of the match.

He said: The match is important, and we are aiming to beat Barcelona at home, to continue our career in the championship, despite the influential absence of Brazilian star Neymar.

Pochettino expressed his happiness at the level reached by the Italian striker, Moise Kane, in the absence of Neymar and Angel Di Maria from the Barcelona match for injury, and stressed that Kane is able to play in various positions of attack, whether in the wings or in the rear.

In response to a question about the preparedness of midfielder Marco Verratti for the match, Pochettino said: Group training has started, but he still feels slight pain, and we see the possibility of his participation in the match or not.

In response to a question about what was reported about Neymar escaping from the match for not facing his former club, Pochettino said: Neymar is really injured and does not evade, but he was eagerly looking forward to this important confrontation.

And about the general performance of the team’s players before facing the “shock” against “Barca”, Pochettino said: Their performance is professional and strong, and this was evident in the last match in Nice in the league despite its difficulty, and despite the absences, and I am completely satisfied with my team, and we will be ready for the “Camp Nou” .