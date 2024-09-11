Mauricio Pochettino (Argentina, 52 years old) has become the new coach of the United States national soccer team for the next two seasons. The former coach of teams such as Tottenham, Paris Saint Germain or Chelsea CF – the latter he managed until last May – will presumably debut as US national team coach on October 15 in a friendly match against Mexico. The challenge for the Argentine in this new stage is, according to the US Soccer Federation, to take the team to the World Cup that the North American country will host in 2026 together with Canada and Mexico.

His new team made the signing official via a statement on social media this morning. Pochettino arrives to replace Gregg Berhalter, who managed the national team between 2018 and 2022, and then from 2023 until the Copa América held last July.

Pochettino said in a statement that he couldn’t pass up the opportunity. “I see a group of players full of talent and potential, and together we are going to build something special that the entire nation can be proud of,” he said. The sporting director of the US national soccer team also showed his support for the Argentine. “His track record speaks for itself, and I am confident that he is the right choice to take advantage of the immense potential of our talented team. We are delighted to have Mauricio on board,” he said.

The United States has been without a coach since its poor showing at this year’s Copa America, in which the American team failed to make it past the group stage, losing to Panama and Uruguay. Pochettino is taking the reins to help the team get back on track and qualify for the next World Cup in 2026.