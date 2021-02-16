Mauricio Pochettino had his first great night as PSG coach at the Camp Nou. The Argentine coach was signed for matches like this Tuesday and his field direction was brilliant to achieve a resounding victory in the Blaugrana fiefdom. Speaking to Movistar, the former Tottenham player highlighted Mbappé’s match: “Kylian is a great footballer. Today he has shown it here by scoring a hat-trick, but above all with the involvement and commitment he has shown in defensive tasks. He has made a great effort, not only has he been brilliant in the three goals, but he has helped when Barcelona pushed us “, he highlighted and later said:” Yesterday, in training, Mbappé asked me how many times I had won at the Camp Nou . I told him to join Espanyol. He assured me that tomorrow he would win a second time. He is a top player “

“We have had a good performance, always knowing that this is 180 minutes and that logically we are happy. This gives us confidence for the next league matches and during the week to face the return against Barcelona, ​​”the Argentine coach assured the microphones of Movistar.

Furthermore, he added: “The tie is going to be decided in Paris and we have to go out with this mentality there. Today’s result is the result of our effectiveness, we have deserved to win the game in 90 minutes. Sometimes it is effectiveness, sometimes it is luck and this is football in which this type of thing happens “.

About Gueye’s red, Pochettino said: “I was not afraid of Gueye’s red, but there was pressure. We decided to change him at halftime so as not to risk him being sent off. “