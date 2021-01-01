Mauricio Pochettino will become PSG’s new coach in the next few hours. The Argentine coach arrived in Paris today with his technical staff to sign his contract that will make him the successor of Thomas Tuchel. The Parisian team returns to training on Sunday in what will be the first training session led by the Rosario.

The official status of Pochettino’s signing should materialize throughout the day. The agreement between club and coach is complete and only a few fringes are missing for their incorporation to be formalized. Pochettino will lead his first match on Wednesday 6, against Saint-Étienne in the match corresponding to matchday 18 of Ligue 1.

What is expected, as soon as his arrival on the Parisian bench becomes official, is that there is movement in the squad. Eriksen and Dele Alli are feasible options, since none of them have the approval of their current technician (Conte and Mourinho, respectively).

Argentines in Ligue 1

Pochettino may become this year the second Argentine coach to win Ligue 1. The first was Canigia with the Stade Reims. Since the 2014/2015 season, French football did not have an Argentine coach, as the last one had been Marcelo Bielsa with Olympique de Marseille, arriving to fight the Ligue 1 to the PSG.