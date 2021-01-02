Mauricio Pochettino is about to be announced as the new PSG manager. The Argentine was hunted by journalist Loic Tenzi entering the offices of the Parisian club in the sports city, Camp des Loges. In addition, RMC also caught him during a moment after the meeting even wearing a PSG mask.

In this way, what seemed like a fact is confirmed, that the former Tottenham coach will be Tuchel’s replacement on the Parisian bench. In the absence of official confirmation, Pochettino is already working side by side with his collaborators to redirect PSG.

The Argentine, who already played for the Parisian team in his time as a footballer, will be very well received by the club and by the fans, who have a special affection for him. After a start with many doubts both in Ligue 1 and in the Champions League, the change in the bench is something that was considered essential to redirect the situation of PSG.

Although Tuchel reached the Champions League final last season, his mismanagement of the bench and permanent irregularity in all competitions cost him his place. Con Pochettino they are looking for a little more serenity in the management and, through that calm, to achieve all the proposed objectives, especially to win the Champions League.