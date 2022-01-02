Berlin (DPA)

Paris Saint-Germain player Kylian Mbappe has convinced coach Mauricio Pochettino that he will not be affected by transfer rumors, as Saint-Germain is fighting to keep the player with the team and not move to Real Madrid.

Mbappe, 23, was a target for Real last August, and he expects Real to try to sign the player again, especially since he has less than six months left on his contract. Pochettino, the coach, will keep his focus on the things that happen on the pitch, especially since negotiations over the player’s contract are not his business.

Mbappe can leave the club on a free transfer, but Saint-Germain hope to reach an agreement to extend the player’s contract on lucrative terms. “I think the contracting conditions in football only affect you if you are not mature enough,” Pochettino told a news conference on Sunday.

He added: Kylian Mbappe is mature, and we know the conditions here. We don’t think there will be a problem. We all hope that Mbappe will stay at the club for several years, but there are two parties that make the decision. He stressed: We hope that Kylian Mbappe will continue to perform the same performance he is giving, and that there will be a positive solution for all.

Mbappe said that I have no intention of leaving the club in the middle of the season, which means that Saint-Germain can base its plans on it for the end of the season. Saint-Germain tops the French League, and has qualified for the round of 16 of the European Champions League.

Mbappe had told CNN last December: No, I will not join Real in January. This will not happen in January. He added: I am in Paris Saint-Germain, and I am very happy, and I will definitely finish the season as a Saint-Germain player. I will give everything to win with Paris all the titles this year.