From our correspondent Davide Chinellato -Manchester

“There’s an agreement from both sides, it’s not just the club.” Mauricio Pochettino returns to talk about Romelu Lukaku, the Belgian striker owned by Chelsea but who remains a stranger to the Blues: he trains alone in the Cobham sports centre, away from the first team. And he is not being considered for a reinstatement even now that Chelsea need strikers, pending the recovery of Armando Broja that Pochettino has no intention of giving up.

"Lukaku's situation isn't the choice of just one side – explains Pochettino -: the situation is what it is by choice of both sides. It's not just a decision by the club, there's an agreement in which the two sides are arrived. I was informed of the situation of each individual player before signing for Chelsea. And his was very clear. It is clear that nothing has changed and that if there are any changes, it will be communicated. I can't help it: I have to focus on the team I have and try to improve it, I can't waste energy in a situation that was already clear before my arrival."

That clear situation is that Lukaku no longer wants to know about Chelsea. And that Chelsea no longer want to know about Lukaku. The striker has never spoken to Pochettino, he showed up in Cobham to start training in mid-July, when the team had already left for the tour in the USA, and continues to work separately waiting for the transfer market to resolve his situation . However, one of the few remaining options, the Arab trail, seems to have cooled down: Al-Hilal, the club that had long tried to convince Big Rom to play in the Saudi League and which had found an agreement with Chelsea on the basis of 47 million euros, he decided he could no longer wait for the Belgian and closed for another centre-forward, Aleksandar Mitrovic officially snatched from Fulham for 47 million. It is unlikely that the Saudi club that also took Koulibaly will come back for Lukaku. The Belgian just has to wait. And continue training alone in Cobham, away from the first team and Pochettino.