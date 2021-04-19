Managing a dressing room like PSG’s is not a trivial matter. You have to satisfy the big stars without neglecting the workers and if the queen bees of the honeycomb are Neymar and Mbappé, the company gets complicated. An excess of favoritism can cause tensions that affect the internal idiosyncrasy of the team, as happened a couple of weeks ago with the expulsion of Ney against Lille. That the contract of both is in the process of renewal does not help either, because a false step can end one of the cracks emptying his locker in the Parc des Princes. Thus, with the extension of the Brazilian on track, the pending task of the moment is to keep Kylian smiling …

Thus The psychological work carried out by Mauricio Pochettino seems fundamental, both in the shade and publicly. ‘Psychology, a key piece in the management of Pochettino of PSG’. So title L’Équipe a piece that illuminates the fundamental axis on which the Argentine’s libretto turns. The intense training sessions are known to all and we are not here to reel off your tactical drawing, but to exhibit a work in the shade highly appreciated in Paris.

Unlike Tuchel or Emery, Poche maintains a much calmer profile. Both in joys and sorrows. The body language that he shows is rarely altered and diffuses a serenity that, as the aforementioned medium recounts, is very popular in the locker room.. As we were advancing, the treatment he gives both Neymar and Mbappé can be annoying when the results do not arrive, but he puts out the fire before it starts with regular meetings in his office, something new with respect to his predecessors. While he never publicly abandons that serene countenance that he has adopted since landing in Paris.

‘Hug therapy’

Taking care of even the smallest detail is important and that is something that he has understood when it comes to his relationship with Kylian Mbappé. L’Équipe talk about câlinothérapie, a French word that comes to be a kind of ‘hug therapy’. It’s simple, Pochettino publicly ‘hugs’ his star to show his appreciation. And he does it continuously, praising his actions, something logical on the other hand, and leaving aside corrective statements such as the one slipped in one of his first press conferences.

Kylian Mbappé, metric analysis. BeSoccer Pro

That January 7, Pochettino said that “Mbappé has to improve.” Since then he has not shown his discontent, at least from outside, with Kylian. On the contrary, he understands that due to the quality of his player the rumors about his future are incessant. While it is blunt about the future: “The club’s wish is for it to continue for a long time”.

“I think Neymar and Mbappé will play in Paris next season”, I added these days in El Larguero. The former Tottenham has tried to cultivate closeness to Neymar and Mbappé to keep the waters channeled for the final sprint of the season. We already said that a false step could end in a transfer to Real Madrid where Bondy’s has more than open doors. Although, for the moment, that therapy only works in the sports field, since the renewal of the 7 is still stalled and at the Santiago Bernabéu they rub their hands over it.