Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Argentine Mauricio Pochettino, coach of Paris Saint-Germain, expressed his optimism regarding the extension of the contract of the Brazilian stars Neymar and Frenchman Kylian Mbappe, noting that the two files are of a high degree of importance for the club.

Neymar and Mbabi arrived in Paris in the “summer of 2017”, the first coming from Barcelona, ​​Spain, and the second from Monaco, France, and their contract expires in June 2022. Pochettino added in an interview to the “Il Largero” program, on the Spanish radio station Cadena Ser, that he is reassured and confident. And determined to keep the two stars that make the difference.

He said: The club is intensifying its efforts in order to keep them, and on my part is optimistic about their survival, and I do not think of any “plan” without the presence of these two stars.

And when he was told to Pochettino that Mbappe specifically wanted to wear the white shirt for Real Madrid, he replied clearly: After spending 3 months with the team, and I got very close to the player, I can say that it will not happen, and I will fight with all my strength for Mbappe to stay here. With us, the club is also intensifying its efforts in the same direction.

Pochettino said: The first goal of the team is to retain the best players, and I am fully convinced that Saint-Germain can extend their contracts for many years.