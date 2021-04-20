Although Pochettino’s press conference today had as its main focus tomorrow’s Cup match against Angers, the topic that everyone is currently talking about is the Super league. The Argentine coach couldn’t get rid of the questions of journalists about a tournament in which PSG is not, for the moment, and assured that you have to inform yourself so as not to give a biased opinion about.

“First of all, the precaution of expressing an opinion without all the necessary arguments to have a well-formed idea with the responsibility that we have to express ourselves publicly. We are seeing, from the information that comes out, a group of clubs trying to create a new competition and on the part of UEFA trying to improve what the Champions League is and giving another different and improved version. We’ll see what happens in the next few weeks and then, having all the information, we can provide information more appropriate to our responsibility“, said Pochettino at a press conference when asked about the Super League.

In addition, he added: “Our responsibility as players and coaches is focus on this moment of the competitions in which we are involved, and that is to prepare the next matches in the best possible way. “A response that supports, albeit indirectly, the favorable position of PSG regarding the reform of the Champions League.

The importance of the Cup: “For me and for the club it is important. The French Cup, as in its time the King’s Cup in Spain or the FA Cup in England, we take them as something very important. They are competitions that have a very special tradition in each country and it is clear that tomorrow is going to be a very difficult match against Angers. But we want to go to the semifinals and we know we have to put on a great game. “

Mbappé’s match load and squad: “What can I say about Kylian? Let’s hope he continues like this until the end of the year, being available and that he can continue in the form that he is. I hope it continues like this and we manage it to be important in the team. Regarding Verratti, he is suffering from the covid situation, an injury that he brought from Italy, a blow on Sunday … We have to control him and handle him in the best way so that he can be available as soon as possible. “