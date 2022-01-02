The PSG coach, Mauricio Pochettino, spoke to the media in the preview of tomorrow’s match against the modest Vannes corresponding to the sixteenth of the French Cup. The Argentine coach was asked about Messi’s positive, which he could not confirm for the Lyon game, in addition to the contractual situation of Mbappé.

What do you expect of the new year: “We have had new experiences. This is a continuous learning of what we live in life, but in football it accelerates. I believe that there are positive things, others less, but the balance we make is that these experiences help us to improve in the future ”.

Casualties due to injuries and coronavirus: “As I explained in my last press conference before Lorient, there were different priorities to prepare for the match. The priority was for the players to be with the family after a very tough year with covid situations and a calendar with excessive density. Most of the players arrived yesterday in good condition, complying with the work plan that was given to them on rest days. Today the South American boys are returning. There are no excuses for tomorrow. The team will compete in the best possible way. Regarding the Champions League, we still have time to talk about it. The priority now is tomorrow’s Cup match and then thinking about Lyon ”.

Messi’s positive: “I think we already know what we need to avoid so as not to be infected by the virus and we can still infect it. It is a virus that we have lived with for two years and the way it works is unknown. Messi is in constant contact with our medical services and when negative he will travel to France. We don’t know more than that right now. I don’t know if he will play against Lyon ”. Minutes later, it was confirmed that Bernat, also diagnosed with coronavirus, trained before the tests carried out this Saturday afternoon to the staff.

Vannes party: “You ask me a question that does not fit reality. The priorities are the priorities and, beyond the rival, when there are priorities, the decisions that are best for the team are made, not only for the present, but also for the future. I’ve already explained it many times. The most important thing is trust in the players, who have followed the plan we gave them. Absolute confidence that tomorrow we will compete in the best possible way. You have to respect your rival, be it Vannes or Lyon ”.

If there will be more positives: “It is the risk that we are experiencing worldwide in this soccer environment, where contact is inevitable, where coexistence takes place in a dressing room, where soccer is played with contact… The risk is there, of being contagious. We are taking all the necessary measures to be able to try to avoid if a player is infected, that he infects another. I repeat again. This virus, which we do not know how it spreads or how it works, we know very little. I am not a doctor or scientist, I only listen and heed the advice given by professionals. We do everything possible to live together in the best way and that we can continue playing football and competing, which is the best way we can do it ”.

The wish for 2022: “My wish is very clear. The priority is always health. Without health we cannot enjoy anything in this life, even if it sounds cliché, but health is what I wish for everyone, for our family, for your families and for the entire PSG family. Logically, afterwards we want to win every game, have the possibility of winning great things and compete in the best way being authentic, happy, enjoying what we like the most, which is football. We are experiencing many dramas in these two years. I think respect for that is important. We participate in a business that is football and we treat it in something else. It is very distant that football is a drama. We know we have to win. From there to the drama there is a lot of difference ”.

The young tomorrow: “I think it is important, as in the previous Cup match, to give young people minutes. It is a good opportunity tomorrow, first that they are in the group, and then the possibility of playing. Having that possibility is good ”.

Mbappe: “I think that contractual situations in football can only affect if one is not mature enough. Kylian is mature enough and the club knows the conditions we are in. I think it is not a problem. As we all hope, we want Kylian to continue with the club for many years. But they are two parts. Let’s hope that this year Kylian continues to perform as well as it has had and that the solution is positive for everyone ”.

The preparation: “It has been exactly one year since we have been here. On day 3 in the afternoon we started training. We arrived on day two and the team had 10-12 days off. With a situation of 11-12 injured. I think we are in a better situation, with less injuries and more time to prepare for the Lyon game. To put it in context, a team like PSG always has to give priority, because the density of matches, like last year, after having been involved in the Champions League and in international competitions, the density of matches is great and we are a club you need to give rest. Then we will go to Qatar, it is confirmed, but I think it may be feasible for us to go. In the end, of course, all coaches like to have time to train. Then the circumstances are what they are. We will try, as staff, to give the team the best condition and then have the necessary strength so that the club has that plus and that energy to compete in the best way ”.

The French Cup, the oldest tournament in France: “It is the same situation as in England. For me, it is the most exciting competition. La Liga and the Champions, too. As you said, it is the oldest competition. We have massive respect for the competition. We love to play this type of competition, to face a team like Vannes, as we also did the last game ”.