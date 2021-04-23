PSG begins tomorrow a week of high flights against Metz. The Parisian team plays Ligue 1 in a rather complicated field before facing Manchester City in the semifinals of the Champions League. At the press conference prior to tomorrow’s meeting, Pochettino confirmed the return of Verratti.

“Verratti will be with us tomorrow against Metz. Diallo will also be in the group tomorrow. However, Marquinhos will not be there ”, assured Pochettino. The presence of Marquinhos on Wednesday against City remains a mystery, despite the fact that the Brazilian trained yesterday with his teammates.

Regarding the fight for the Ligue 1 title, in which PSG is one point behind the leader, Lille, he added: “The key is the importance of each game in the management of the group and the players. To always have a competitive team on the field. We have been playing every three days for three and a half months and if we want to have the objectives, everyone will be important and they will have to show a high level of play if we want in the three competitions and have the option of winning all three “

Bernat’s return: “We don’t know yet. He is in a recovery period and, as you know, he needs a certain time to adapt ”.