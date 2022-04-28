Paris (dpa)

Argentinian Maurizio Pochettino, coach of the Paris Saint-Germain team, which won the French Ligue 1 title this season, announced that he and the young star of the team, Kylian Mbappe, will continue at the club next season 100%.

Pochettino’s future has been the subject of speculation since Saint-Germain’s exit from the Champions League in the round of 16 against Real Madrid, and talk about his fate did not stop despite the team’s recent victory in the French League.

French media reports this week linked the Italian Antonio Conte, the Tottenham Hotspur coach, to Pochettino’s succession as PSG coach.

Mbappe’s contract with Saint-Germain is scheduled to expire in July, and talk of his move to Real Madrid next season has continued throughout the current season, but Pochettino said he expects both of them to be in Paris next season.

And the British news agency “BA Media” quoted Pochettino’s statements when asked at a press conference about the possibility of him and Mbappe being at the club, where he replied: 100% for me and him.

Pochettino, who was a candidate to take over the technical leadership of Manchester United before the red team signed Dutch coach Eric Ten Hag, added later: This is how I feel today. That’s what I can tell you today. I can’t say anything else. this is how I feel now.

“This is football and we never know what might happen,” Pochettino added. But I have to answer the question based on how I feel today. And that’s what I did.

Pochettino revealed that there are no official talks about his future with the Paris Saint-Germain club.

He continued, “There have not been any concrete talks, other than what is normal in terms of our plans and what we have been doing so far.” We have a normal relationship. We are communicating according to the circumstances at the moment.

The Argentine coach added, “But the relationship and communication are good. We continue to work hard, not only keeping in mind the present, but also with the responsibility in this job which is to think about the future. So this is what we do.