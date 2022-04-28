Despite having become French Ligue 1 champion four dates before the end, the season of the Paris Saint Germain was more negative than positive due to the elimination in the round of 16 of the Champions League against Real Madrid.
The Argentine coach Mauricio Pochettinowho currently leads the Parisian cast, was highly questioned and he would be thinking of leaving PSGalthough at the same time the leaders plan to terminate his contract, for which “Poche” would receive a millionaire sum of money.
But the DT must command the team in these last days of the league, and in each press conference the questions about its continuity and about what happened in the Champions League are commonplace, so he decided to face them and revealed a talk that he had nothing less than with Lionel Messi.
“In short, today I was talking about it with Leo Messi, unfortunately we collided at one point, we couldn’t get through that moment where the team had been growing, which was against Madrid. We had practically found the functioning, I think it was a hard blow for the team. I think we should have passed that, we didn’t. If we had passed it I think we would be talking about a completely different season than the one that happenedPoche began.
“Sometimes the line between success and failure, to call it failure, or defeat, is a fine line. That if you get up or stand still it can give you the strength to be able to write a different story”culminated.
