Paris (AFP)

Despite leading Paris Saint-Germain to the tenth title in the French Football Championship last week, and equaling the record recorded four decades ago in the name of Saint-Etienne, his Argentine coach, Mauricio Pochettino, will likely pack his bags to leave at the end of the current season, as reports from the French capital indicate. In order to instill a new spirit in the team.

Four matches remain for Saint-Germain, which begins Friday against Strasbourg outside its stadium, in a confrontation that brings together two coaches who are candidates for the title of best coach this season in the thirty-fifth stage.

Strasbourg coach Julien Stephan has been highly praised in recent weeks due to the development of his team and players, as his team occupies sixth place and is competing strongly for one of the qualifying cards to participate in European competitions next season.

The dynamism enjoyed by Stéphane, the son of France’s assistant coach, Guy Stéphane, is offset by Pochettino’s unpopularity with the capital’s supporters, and it increases with the approaching end of the season, specifically on May 21.

There is no doubt that the dissatisfaction of the Saint-Germain supporters is primarily due to the early exit from the Champions League at the hands of Real Madrid, despite the fact that the Parisian team advanced against its opponent 1-0 in the first leg at the Parc des Princes, and then with a return goal at the stadium. “Santiago Bernabeu”, before falling to the Royal Club with a wonderful triple for its French striker Karim Benzema. Also, the team does not offer performances that are commensurate with its reputation and the greatness of the stars it includes.

The trend towards removing Pochettino from his post is so strong that winning the title after a 1-1 draw with Lens last Saturday did not change anything, as the team’s supporters refused to celebrate on the field but rather outside it.

Several reports said this week that Tottenham Hotspur coach, Italian Antonio Conte, is interested in supervising Saint-Germain and succeeding his Argentine counterpart.

But before Conte announced his desire to coach Saint-Germain, there was a demand for French football legend Zinedine Zidane to supervise the team, but it seems that the latter is more interested in taking over the coaching of his country, perhaps after the Qatar World Cup 2022, succeeding his former colleague in the national team Didier Deschamps.

With all this fuss about the identity of the new coach, it seems that the club’s management is in the process of making a change in the technical staff, and the Brazilian sports director Leonardo admitted that his team had a disappointing season, saying, “It is true that the season was heavy, especially in recent months. Heavy on everyone who suffered as a result of that.

He added: We will talk with everyone, not only with the coach, but with the players as well, in order to clarify some things and the strategy that must be followed. It’s a public speech.

It seems that Pochettino, who failed to highlight the talent of the trio composed of Kylian Mbappe, the Brazilian Neymar and the Argentine Lionel Messi, as it should, is in the fire of the board of directors.

The Argentine coach has become the most isolated, especially after the statements of Leonardo, who refused to confirm his continuity in the next season, which reminded the situation of former German coach Thomas Tuchel, who was dismissed from his position in December 2020.

However, Pochettino does not want to leave the ship and defends his record since taking office by saying: Three titles with the Champions Cup and the French Cup in 2021 in the last 18 months, in these circumstances, it makes me happy.

He added: “Aspirations and desire lies in providing the best, and we have a great desire for revenge.”

Pending the decision to dismiss him is likely, Pochettino has four games to write a positive end to this difficult season.

Marseille, the runner-up, is playing a difficult match against Lyon, who has not lost hope of occupying a qualifying position for European competitions, as he has 52 points in eighth place.

It is noteworthy that Marseille will play the first leg of the semi-finals of the Conference League on Thursday evening against Feyenoord Rotterdam of the Netherlands.