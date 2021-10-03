Defeated for the first time this season in Ligue 1 on the side of Rennes on Sunday (0-2), Paris Saint-Germain did not really digest this setback, like Mauricio Pochettino.

At the start of the season, the club from the French capital was invincible. Whether in the league, where Paris had chained an impressive series of eight wins in as many days, or in the Champions League, where PSG hit Manchester City (2-0) after having started badly in Bruges (1-1) , Ile-de-France training had always been there. In the result at least, because in the content, Paris had shown some gaps. But Sunday, on the lawn of Roazhon Park, PSG suffered a lesson in efficiency from Rennes. Despite good possession of the ball (67%) and great opportunities from Mbappé or Messi, Mauricio Pochettino’s team fell from the top. Not really good news before the rest of the season, even if this setback is to be put into perspective, since the Argentine coach finds that his group was especially unlucky during this meeting.

“We finished the first period playing great football”

“In the last 30 minutes of the first period, conceding a goal on Rennes’ sole action had a big emotional impact. We thought we would turn things around in second, and on the first action, we took the goal. We ended the first period playing great football, but we started the second period 0-2. This is something to be taken into account. Being frustrated with the 0-2 while playing great football is the difference with a team that leads 2-0. It’s the secret, we must not go further to justify the result. No one likes to lose. The way we lost, I don’t want to take the credit away from Rennes, but it’s true that it’s a little paradoxical to play well in the first period and start the second period 0-2. Everyone is angry. We knew that Rennes was going to be aggressive, but the form annoys because we did not know how to materialize the opportunities we had. And the blows of fate have always been on the opposing side and not on ours… ”, cursed Pochettino in press conference.

Imbalances and physical deficiencies

Not sure that this speech pleases the Ile-de-France supporters. Because five days after a very good result against Man City in C1, Paris should have done better in Rennes, by setting for example at least one shot, which was not the case … Beyond that, PSG has again displayed imbalances at the defensive level. Victim of the Bretons’ pressing, Paris has failed to respond. Suffice to say that the debates around the establishment of a system with the Fantastic Four, namely Messi, Neymar, Mbappé and Di Maria, will return to the table in the capital. And given the physical deficiencies shown by some players, the question about the nightlife of Parisians will also arise … In short, the international break in October will not be easy.