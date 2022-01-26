The flight of the Russian airline Pobeda from Moscow has been waiting for the disembarkation of passengers at the Turkish Istanbul-Novy airport for more than half an hour. This was reported on Wednesday, January 26, to Izvestia by the representative of the air carrier Elena Selivanova.

“Due to the accumulation of aircraft for arrival, there are not enough airport resources for servicing. A flight from Moscow (Vnukovo) costs more than half an hour waiting for service and disembarkation of customers, the plane from Mineralnye Vody is vectored (the air navigation of the aircraft is provided by airport controllers, not the crew itself – Ed.) The airport does not give any forecasts, ”she noted.

Since January 21, snowfalls have been raging in Istanbul. Because of this, the city’s airport is unstable. At the same time, on January 25, the air harbor delayed and canceled many flights, including Russian airlines.

Aeroflot announced the adjustment of flight schedules. Whereas Pobeda on January 25 announced that Russians were being bullied at the airport.

“Please immediately provide airstairs for customers of flight DP6104! For an airport of your status – “Europe’s largest airport” – the real shame is that you were not able to provide customers with drop-offs in more than 7 hours! — wrote the company in the social network Instagram.

The day before, Pobeda announced two flights from Istanbul to Moscow, which took out 370 of its customers. Maya Lomidze, executive director of the Association of Tour Operators of Russia, said that about 2,000 organized and 5,000 independent tourists from Russia, according to preliminary estimates, are on vacation in Istanbul.