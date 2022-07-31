Poaching | Award-winning conservationist and park ranger shot dead in front of home in South Africa – Death highlights dangers of anti-poaching

Anton Mzimba had won several awards for his work spanning more than two decades. He was also featured in a recent documentary film about his efforts to fight rhino poaching in South Africa.

South African the killing of a park ranger highlights the dangers conservationists face as they try to combat wildlife poaching in the country.

The country’s authorities said Thursday that a local park ranger was shot and his wife seriously wounded earlier in the week.

Anton Mzimba, 42, was the chief park ranger at the private Timbavati Game Reserve on the foothills of the Kruger National Park in northeastern South Africa. He was shot dead outside his home on Tuesday, says the country’s environment ministry.

The park declared that it had lost “a rhino warrior, a protector of wildlife, a true legend”.

According to the police, the motive for the act is still unknown. However, British conservation group Helping Rhinos says Mzimba had recently received death threats.

South Africa is home to almost 80 percent of the world’s rhinos. At the same time, it is a dream destination for rhino poaching.

Hunting is fueled by demand from Asia, where their horns are used in traditional oriental medicine due to the supposed healing effect of the horns. Horns, however, consist of keratin, i.e. the same substance as human nails.

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), the biggest threats to rhinos are poaching and habitat loss. Some subspecies of rhinos are already extinct.

Police has said three armed men approached a park ranger’s home in a residential area near the town of Bushbuckridge on Tuesday evening. The men had asked for water and claimed that their car had broken down. They then shot Mzimba several times before opening fire on his screaming wife.

The couple were taken to hospital where Mzimba died. His wife’s condition is unknown.

The police said they had started a search for three suspects.

Mzimba had won several awards for his work spanning more than two decades. He was also featured in a recent documentary film about his efforts to fight rhino poaching in South Africa.

His death led to many condolences, including the British royals.

“I am deeply saddened to hear of the death of Anton Mzimba, who I spoke to in November,” Prince William wrote on Twitter.

“Dedicated and courageous park rangers like Antoni are central to protecting Africa’s wonderful nature,” he continued.

Prince William insisted that those responsible must be quickly brought to justice.

South Africa’s government says Mzimba’s fate highlights the dangers park rangers face every day as they defend the country’s wildlife. Minister of the Environment by Barbara Creecy According to the report, rhino poachers have increasingly moved from the famous Kruger National Park to private reserves.

More than 450 rhinos were poached in South Africa in 2021, according to the country’s official statistics.