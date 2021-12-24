F.For some big game hunters, shooting a majestic animal on safari and then hanging a stuffed head or a fur over the fireplace at home is the ultimate feeling. Trophy hunters in Africa target lions and leopards, elephants, giraffes, buffalo, antelopes and zebras. There are quite a few photos of proud shooters from hunted animals. Spain’s then King Juan Carlos aroused great indignation when it was discovered a few years ago that he had shot a bull elephant in Botswana. Some countries in Africa allow trophy hunting and auction licenses, especially in Europe and North America there is great protest against this.

The UK has now launched one of the toughest bans on the import of hunting trophies in the world, aiming to deal a blow to the demand for big game hunts and animal product smuggling. The import of 7000 animal species will be strictly prohibited in future, as Environment Minister George Eustice announced. This includes not only the relatively frequently hunted “big five” of the African savannah, ie lion, leopard, rhinoceros, elephant and buffalo, but also an abundance of threatened and endangered animals. “More animal species are threatened with extinction today than ever before in human history,” says Eustice, who points out that the elephant population in Africa has halved to less than half a million since 1970 and only about 20,000 lions survive. “We are ashamed of the thought that there are hunters who bring them back as trophies.” That should end.