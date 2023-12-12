“Poach eggs, what is poaching fish?” some of you must ask. Well, despite how uncommon this technique is, it is one of the most foolproof ways to cook delicate meat species – such as hake, cod, sea bass, salmon or trout. Perfect cooking is achieved, almost always to the point and requires nothing more than a tall pot or casserole in which the fish fillets covered in liquid can fit.

This culinary technique consists of submerging food in water, broth or milk and cooking it slowly without ever reaching the boiling point, that is, keeping the liquid around 80ºC, which is also known as mijoter point. We could say that it is similar to candied fat, but changing the medium.

To prepare this poached trout – or any other fish – we start with warm water, place the fillets at the bottom of the pot, cover them with the liquid and add some flavorings. In this case I have opted for a few slices of lemon, two or three cloves of crushed garlic, half a leek, two bay leaves, a few grains of pepper and a tablespoon of sa, but you could use other seasonings such as aromatics or mustard seeds. With the heat at medium power, let it cook for between six and ten minutes depending on the size, making sure it does not boil at any time.

Once the trout is cooked, it can be served with just salt, extra virgin olive oil and a lot of pepper, but it is worth using a sauce with some texture and acidity to provide creaminess and contrast. A tartare would be an easy option. My favorite is one beurre blanc made to order, mixed with a lot of chopped dill and, if necessary, some trout eggs.

Time : 30 minutes Difficulty : Media, the 'beurre blanc' needs its time Ingredients For 4 people 4 trout loins of about 200 g

1 lemon

2 bay leaves

1 tablespoon peppercorns

½ leek

3 garlic cloves

100g butter

1 shallot

50 ml white wine

A handful of chopped fresh dill

2 tablespoons trout roe (optional)

1. Clean the trout loins and cut them in half. Place them in a pot, cover with water and add half a lemon cut into slices, the bay leaves, the pepper, the leek in pieces and the crushed garlic. 2. Cook over medium heat without boiling for 6 minutes. 3. Chop a very small shallot and place in a saucepan with the wine and a tablespoon of lemon juice. Bring to a boil and cook until reduced by more than half. 4. Remove from the heat and add the cold butter in cubes in parts, stirring with a whisk until it melts and incorporating it little by little, cube by cube, without stopping stirring. When all the butter is well emulsified, add the chopped dill and trout roe. 5. Serve the trout loins with the sauce on top.

