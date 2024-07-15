Graphics cards are essential for every gamer and professional who wants the best visual performance. For this Prime Day, Amazon Italy is offering the PNY GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER 16GB with one 10% discount% on the list price. If you are interested in purchasing, you can click on this linkor simply click on the box below.
The PNY GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER 16GB is available in Exclusive offer for Prime customers to 1079.99 euroscompared to the list price of 1,221.10 euros. We remind you that the product is Sold and shipped by Amazonguaranteeing free one-day delivery thanks to the Prime service.
The Ultimate Gaming Solution
The PNY GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER 16GB represents the top of the range for those looking for high performance in gaming and professional fields. With a cutting-edge architecture and 16GB of GDDR6X memory, this card offers an exceptional visual experience and high processing speed. Thanks to DLSS 3.0 technology, games achieve extraordinary graphic quality and a fluid frame rate even at maximum settings.
The card’s design includes a sophisticated triple-fan cooling system that keeps temperatures low even during the most intense gaming sessions. Customizable RGB lighting lets you match the card’s aesthetics to your setup, adding a touch of personality.
