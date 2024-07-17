Amazon’s promotions continue for the Prime Daywhich offer many products designed for PC gamers. For example, at the moment the PNY GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super Verto Overclocked video card It is available with one 13% discount. You can reach the offer page at this addressor by clicking on the box below.

The recommended price for this GPU is 949 euros, while the discounted price reserved for Prime subscribers is only 826.39 euroswith a saving of over 120 euros. This is the lowest price ever recorded on Amazon. The product is Sold and shipped by Amazonwith immediate availability.