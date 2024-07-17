Amazon’s promotions continue for the Prime Daywhich offer many products designed for PC gamers. For example, at the moment the PNY GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super Verto Overclocked video card It is available with one 13% discount. You can reach the offer page at this addressor by clicking on the box below.
The recommended price for this GPU is 949 euros, while the discounted price reserved for Prime subscribers is only 826.39 euroswith a saving of over 120 euros. This is the lowest price ever recorded on Amazon. The product is Sold and shipped by Amazonwith immediate availability.
PNY RTX 4070 Ti Super 16GB Verto Overclocked Features
The PNY GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super Verto 16GB Overclocked graphics card leverages the ADA Lovelace architecture and offers 16 GB of GDDR6X RAM8,448 CUDA cores and up to 672 GB/sec of memory bandwidth with a 2340 MHz core clock and boost speed of 2625MHz.
Being an RTX 4000 series graphics card, it supports the latest technologies, such as DLSS 3 and ray tracing. On the dissipation side, we find three 90 mm fans with Stealth Mode, coupled with an aluminum radiator that distributes heat evenly and a metal back plate, which guarantee controlled temperatures and silence, without sacrificing performance.
