After being awarded the Agenas concession for the design, implementation and management of the national telemedicine platform, Engineering, a leader in the digitization of processes for companies and public administrations, and Almaviva, an Italian digital innovation group, set up the project company Point Italywhich represents the first, important, step for the realization of the Telemedicine plan envisaged by the Pnrr.

Already operational, Pnt Italia is a limited liability company and was established to 60% from Engineeringa group with deep experience in technologies supporting the Italian healthcare system and advanced skills in telemedicine, and for 40% from Almaviva, a company that for decades has supported the Ministry of Health and important regional administrations with deep-rooted domain and technological skills in the eHealth field, reports a joint note from Engineering and Almaviva. At the presidency of Pnt Italia Dario Buttitta, Executive vice president Pa & Healthcare of Engineering; The managing director is Antonio Amati, general manager of the IT division of Almaviva; Technical director Giuseppe Sajeva, director of Pnt Special Projects of Engineering.

The duration of the Agenas concession for the creation and management of the national telemedicine platform is 10 years and is organized in three phases: the ‘Start U’ phase, underway, will end by November 2023 with the testing and activation of the Platform; a 2-year ‘Start-up and Consolidation’ phase will follow, which will end by November 2025; from December 2025, the ‘fully operational management’ phase will begin until the end of the concession, in which the Platform will continue to increase its services, in line with the evolution of digital healthcare.

The National Telemedicine Platform (Pnt) is the ‘Cloud Native’ solution for the governance and monitoring of Telemedicine processes implemented at regional level which, by connecting with the specific digital ecosystems of each Region, enhances the investments already implemented or planned in the panorama of local contexts. Once launched – concludes the note – the Pnt will allow the efficiency and homogenization of nomenclatures, taxonomies, coding at national level, promoting greater integration between regional health services and improving the quality and access to care for people throughout the national territory in line with the objectives indicated by the Pnrr in the digital health sector.

Thanks to an architectural setting consistent with the principles of reliability, flexibility, robustness, reuse, indicated by AgID, the Platform focuses on the security of citizens’ data with a view to accessibility, inclusion, efficiency and savings. The National Telemedicine Platform is created guaranteeing a strong orientation towards integration and interoperability with the systems deployed at national level and, at the same time, maintaining a strong independence, scalability and ease of integration with current and future digital ecosystems both regional which national involved, concludes the note.