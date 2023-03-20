With the approval of the third Pnrr decree, the executive has imprinted an important change of course in terms of the governance of the National Plan. The role of the Central Service at the MEF has been downsized, transforming itself into an Inspectorate, conferring functions and responsibilities on Palazzo Chigi and in particular on the Department of the Presidency of the Council for European Affairs, the South, Cohesion Policies and the Pnrr. The new regulatory framework solves some critical issues encountered during the implementation of the Plan’s spending programmes, in particular those relating to financial coordination for the disbursement of advances for the subjects who implement and benefit from the interventions. These are some of the considerations formulated in the research commissioned by Adnkronos to the Centro Studi Enti Locali (Csel), which, pending acceptance of the request for payment of the third installment of the Pnrr made by the government to the European Commission, has carried out asurvey on the state of implementation of the Plan projects by municipalities, provinces, metropolitan cities, unions of municipalities and mountain communities.

The Csel researchers underline how much the revision of the Recovery and Resilience Device (RFF), much desired at government level, is in fact a requirement common to many EU countries.

The Rff devicerecalls the research of the Csel, is one temporary recovery tool. Enables the Commission to raise funds to help Member States implement reforms and investments that are in line with EU priorities and address the challenges identified in the country-specific recommendations under the European Semester for economic policy coordination and social. The complex of interventions of the Pnrr provides significant contributions both to the six pillars of policy which inspire the Ngeu program and to the 12 challenges identified by the European Commission for Italy in the context of the specific Recommendations adopted for individual countries.

Following this renewed sensitivity, recalls the Csel, our country too, like the other member states, will have to review its national plan in the coming months to follow up on the changes introduced to the regulation, which establishes the mechanism for the recovery and resilience, with the new chapters of the REPowerEu plan, the Commission’s response to the socio-economic difficulties and perturbations of the world energy market caused by the geopolitical tensions produced by the conflict in Ukraine. A revision, reminds Centro Studi Enti Locali, desired by many parties, above all by the administrations closest to the territories, which are responsible for a significant share of around 20% of the entire amount of the resources of the Plan.

By assigning the relevant goals and objectives to the qualified Pnrr projects, it results that at the beginning of 2023 there are a total of 215 milestones and 62 objectives (targets) completed, while the next deadlines referring to the first two quarters with an end date in June will concern 36 goals and 29 objectives. This is what emerges again from the research commissioned by Adnkronos to the Centro Studi Enti Locali (Csel).

From the analysis of the processed data, a progressive increase in the commitment of the implementing bodies and of those who are directly responsible for the physical implementation of the interventions. In fact, if in the first two years the commitment was mainly concentrated on the central administrations which had the task of putting the financing machine into operation and ensuring adequate governance and legality safeguards, this year the commitment of the local implementing bodies is significantly increasing called to carry out the investments for which the relative funds were obtained.

The first deadlines that fell within the competence of the ministries responsible for the interventions mainly concerned the M1C1 component (Digitalisation, innovation and security in the Public Administration) with 33 milestones and 20 targets to be reported with respect to the progress of the plan, subsequently the deadlines referring to M2C1 (Sustainable Agriculture and Circular Economy) with 23 milestones and 6 targets, and finally also the M5C2 component (Renewable energy, hydrogen, grid and sustainable mobility) which with 21 goals and 4 objectives; this measure saw the territorial administrations particularly involved given the important stimulus to investments both in the waste sector and in local public transport.

To develop the research, the Csel study compared the data made public by the administrations holding interventions, by local authorities and those present in government databases and reconstructed a picture of the role of local authorities in the context of Pnrr projects in sectors of social cohesion, health and education. There is no doubt, explains Csel, “that the role assumed by the local authorities entails a further and important administrative and organizational burden, which in part found a valid response in the decree law 80/2021 and which now with the third Pnrr decree (law decree 13/2023) could resolve the further critical issues complained of by the administrations concerned“.

A strengthening action, the one proposed by the executive, “which imposes interventions on governance which in Csel’s opinion should allow more efficient management of the expenditure of the huge amount of resources made available to the entities that are called to demonstrate in a very short time adequate organizational and project management skills also in terms of reducing territorial differences. compared to the pre-crisis situation, it is necessary to link these results to 2019 in which it was possible to detect a significant boost in terms of local public investments, in particular as a result of a simplification of the regulation of public procurement and of the budgetary rules of local authorities” .

In detail, explains Csel, le intervention measures of the plan that have collected the largest number of projects at the local level are been the inherent ones urban redevelopment, energy efficiency and the safety of schools, roads and public buildings. Also relevant are the initiatives relating to the water and waste services, the latter two sectors subject to specific regulation, where the intervention of local authorities is often mediated by instrumental companies, or by private operators with whom the bodies themselves maintain service relationships.

The analysis carried out shows that in 2021 most of the investments, with the exception of projects already in place and reconverted with funds from the Plan, were still in the start-up phase and that the period deadlines referring to the milestones (goals) and targets (objectives ) of the project fell mainly within the competence of the ministries in charge of the intervention. Therefore, a first sign in terms of construction is seen in 2022 with a gradual and progressive transition from the planning to the executive phase. Using ministerial data and those of the ‘Open Cup’ public database of the Department for Economic Planning of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Csel has identified a significant set of local authorities which in January 2023 were admitted to Pnrr funding and which therefore have signed an agreement with the relevant administrations. Therefore, over 74,000 Cups active on Pnrr projects have been identified under the responsibility of Municipalities, Provinces, Metropolitan Cities, Mountain Communities and Unions of Municipalities. The analysis conducted by Csel returns an interesting picture of the level of involvement of local authorities and their participation in the implementation of the investments envisaged in the Plan.