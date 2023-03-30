Pnrr, boom in competitions and a flood of waivers: that’s what happens

The government Melons he gave up. The minister Dense he said it clearly and now the majority are under attack for the management of the Pnrr. It fell to the owner of the dossier to address the issue: “We can’t do it, many of them projects I am unfeasible“. The Minister for European Affairs, however, did not go into specifics about real problems with which he has to deal the executive. The emergence of delays in the implementation of the expenditure – reads Il Sole 24 Ore – triggers i relinquish responsibilitiesbut between economic emergencies and structural problems there are many correctives necessary to do to accelerate the machine of Floor. For example, there is the problem of advances on costs of the worksexpense reimbursements are not enough when the box is empty and so i jobs Yes stop in the bud. But to weigh are also other factors such as the complicated bureaucratic machine governing public intervention, especially the need to increase the organic. So you register a boom in competitions public in the Public Administration but then also a lot of waiversbecause the salaries offered to architects and engineers are too low.

If to this – continues the Sun – we add i announcements who struggle to see the finish line For outdated programs And to inflation which bites more and more and overwhelms the economic cadres, the situation appears more and more serious. All this happens while multiplying i signals of a european wind Not Exactly favorable to Italian ambitions. It weighed a lot the alarm launched a few weeks ago by Court of Auditors who lamented the absence of control mechanisms on the actual expendable resources. There worry it immediately bounced back to the EU Parliament, many countries are not satisfied with it sharing of the risks at the base of common debt. The finger is pointed at Italy.

