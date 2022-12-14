Pnrr, Elva’s dream and the nightmare of losing the EU’s billions

Italy is late on Pnrrit is now one race against time of the government to center i 30 goals expected and unlock the second tranche of money from Europe 19 billion. Nurseries and infant schools – reads the Corriere della Sera – are few compared to the objectives agreed with the EU. Towers for the 5G And fiber up to the distant houses are targets difficult to reach soon. The implementing decrees for Competition and tenders for the public transport local they are stop to the pole and the areas suitable for the installation of systems from renewables still remain without criteria to be attributed to Regions. These are just some of the problems he is facing the Executive in this race against time not to lose the EU funds. The next installment of Pnrr risks vanish.

Government sources report that what is missing in the handover between the old and new executive in the implementation of the objectives. The crux is likely to be the personal. An analysis by the Pa consultancy firm, Intellera, indicates that in order to lead to fulfillment the Floor they would serve 13-15 thousand professionals EU bound to a rigid timetable between now and the next few months, but for hire them there would be no i funds. The paradox is that, instead, they were found – reports the Corriere – 20 million euros to redevelop a village of 88 inhabitants. It is the singular case of Elva at 1637 meters, deep province of Wedge of Occitan language and culture, i.e. Provençal. Arianna Dao did the bill: “It’s as if each of us has 250 thousand euros…”. This by Elva is the winning project of the Piedmont.

Subscribe to the newsletter

