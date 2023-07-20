Pnrr, the 500 million less on the check. Government wrath over ‘cut’ third installment

Brussels she decided, the third installment of the Pnrr for Italy it will arrive but the amount of the transfer that will leave for Rome will not be 19 billion as initially foreseen but will undergo a reduction. Partial payment of the third installment. But only for the part relating to the beds for students. Five hundred million – we read in Repubblica – to be transferred to the following tranches. Preferably the fifth. The EU Commission thus attempts the last mediation with the Italian government to try to accelerate to 19 billion of the Pnrr relating to the objectives for the second half of 2022. That money has now been at a standstill since last March 1st. The delay is gigantic. Almost five months. Concern in the Palazzo Berlaymont offices is starting to reach very high peaks. The fear that Rome will choose one line of incomprehensible stiffness meanders in the desk that deals with the National Recovery and Resilience Plan of our country.

The idea, then, is to suspend only the part relating to beds for university students. All the other “targets” are taken for granted. According to the Commission, however, on that vacant and unfulfilled part you can’t turn a blind eye. It is actually just over 500 million out of an amount of 19 billion. The suggested mediation consists in deferring the payment of this half a billion. A share that would therefore not be lost. In short, a hard line that is judged unreasonable. Also in the light of Palazzo Chigi’s decision to formulate the overall revision of the Pnrr in August. With a inevitable knock-on effect for all payments.

