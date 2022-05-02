The Ministry of Economic Development has announced that until May 16, Italian companies will be able to apply for incentives to support research, design and production of innovative electronics. The purpose of the Mise is to encourage investments in the sector and develop a competitive manufacturing industry. Minister Giorgetti has allocated the first 10 million euros of funding, out of a total of 200 million allocated for the PNRR Partnership-Horizon Europe intervention, to the calls issued in 2021 as part of the European initiative KDT JU (Key Digital Technologies Joint Undertaking) . This is a measure to encourage the strategic autonomy of the European Union in the field of innovative sensors based on artificial intelligence, for the in-house manufacture of state-of-the-art electronic components and systems. The founding members of the KDT JU are the EU Commission, the Member or Associated States, including Italy, and the European industrial associations, which aim to double the turnover of these activities in Europe by 2030. Learn more about dedicated site of the Mise.